CM Punk Reportedly ‘Intends’ To Return To WWE, Talks Ongoing

October 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CM Punk, who has been rumored for a WWE return, is said to be in talks with the company. WWE sources have said that no deal has been completed at this time.

However, those close to Punk said that returning is “his intention” and negotiations are ongoing.

WWE Survivor Series will be held in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Punk was recently fired from AEW following a physical confrontation with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

