CM Punk Introduces Living Colour at Riot Fest (Video)

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW star CM Punk recently attended the Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois and hung out with Living Colour, the band behind the song “Cult of Personality,” which Punk uses as his entrance theme. A video has now surfaced of Punk introducing the band at the festival, which you can see below:

AEW, CM Punk, Jeffrey Harris

