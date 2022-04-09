CM Punk Is Looking for an Opponent for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Colten Gunn Responds

– It looks like AEW star CM Punk is in search of an opponent for next week’s edition of Dynamite. He noted on Twitter earlier today that he wants someone to wrestle him on Wednesday, and he tagged a number of prospective opponents.

Punk tweeted, “Hey somebody wrestle me Wednesday. @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @WheelerYuta @PENTAELZEROM @KORcombat @TonyNese @dustinrhodes @bryandanielson @TheJonGresham @SilverNumber1 @youngbucks basically anyone except Eddie Kingston. #AEWDynamite”

The Gunn Club’s Colten Gunn later responded to Gunn and said they would face him if Punk found a tag team partner. Colten wrote, “Find a partner and me and @theaustingunn will make that wish come true.” CM Punk later replied, “I’ll find two partners and beat up your whole ass family.”

You can view that exchange below: