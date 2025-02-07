CM Punk Isn’t Surprised By How Much Fans Hate Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk says he isn’t at all surprised by the strong reaction Dominik Mysterio gets from the WWE fanbase. Dirty Dom is resoundly booed every time he comes to the ring, and Punk was asked on Chael Sonnen & Daniel Cormier’s Good Guy/Bad Guy if he is surprised by how heated Mysterio makes the WWE audience.

“No,” Punk said (h/t to Fightful). “I’m actually shocked, and I don’t encourage this, but I’m shocked that people don’t throw rotten food at him, or at least toilet paper because he’s the s**ts.”

Punk continued, “That mustache is a choice. That haircut is a choice. Stupidity is a choice. He could read a book. He could learn how to read. He can be a better wrestler. He can learn how to run the ropes. He’s terrible. Everything about that kid, rotten to the core. He has a nice sister though.”

Punk qualified for the men’s Elimination Chamber match by beating Sami Zayn on this week’s WWE Raw.