UPDATED: More Details on CM Punk & Jack Perry’s Backstage Altercation at AEW All In

UPDATE: Fightful Select has an update with more details on the alleged backstage confrontation that took place between CM Punk and Jack Perry earlier today at AEW All In London.

According to the report, the altercation took place before CM Punk went to the ring for his match with Samoa Joe on the opening match of the live pay-per-view broadcast. Jack Perry was on right before Punk’s match for his bout with Hook where Perry appeared to reference his previous backstage altercation with Punk at an earlier AEW Collision TV taping over the summer.

During his match with Hook, Perry did a spot involving a car window, saying, “It’s real glass! Cry me a river!” According to Fightful’s report, Perry wasn’t happy with the situation was shared publicly people close to CM Punk. One side of the story claims that Perry approached Punk backstage and “stepped in his face,” where he then reportedly “bumped” Punk. After that, Punk is said to have pushed Perry. The account then alleges that Perry “came at Punk and got choked.” It’s not said what kind of choke it was or who broke up the fight.

This is said to be just one side of the story. Fightful also notes that their was a misconception regarding Perry and Punk’s previous argument earlier in the summer, and then Perry was allegedly told he should try “to not come back to work the next week.” According to Fightful Select’s report, it was said that Perry had a pre-planned and pre-approved vacation.

ORIGINAL: CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly got into a backstage confrontation at AEW All In. Details are still sketchy at the moment, but Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that there was a “physical confrontation” between the two right before Punk came out for his match with Samoa Joe.

During Perry’s match with HOOK, he did a spot on a car window and said, “it’s real glass, cry me a river” into the camera. As reported earlier this month, Punk and Perry had a disagreement at a recent episode of Collision because Perry wanted to use real glass for a backstage segment, a move that was going against production, doctors and more who advised against it. Punk had claimed that Perry was throwing a tantrum over not being able to do the spot and people stepping in to prevent it from happening, and had alleged that he was asked to step in and that he calmly told Perry that they don’t do that at Collision, and he could stay on Wednesdays if he doesn’t like it