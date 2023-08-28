CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Both Suspended From AEW

Original: As previously reported, there was some sort of physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In yesterday. There are, however, conflicting reports on what exactly when down and who started it, but Tony Khan later confirmed an incident took place and was being investigated.

In a post on Twitter, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez reported that both Perry and Punk have been suspended pending an investigation. This likely means that neither will work AEW All Out in Chicago this Sunday.