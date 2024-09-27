CM Punk Calls Jey Uso’s Intercontinental Title Win A ‘Special Moment’

In an interview with the Spiegel & Holmes Show (via Fightful), CM Punk described the atmosphere for Jey Uso’s intercontinental title win on WWE RAW, calling it a ‘special moment’. Uso defeated Bron Breakker to win the belt in the show’s main event.

Punk said: “Super awesome. I was excited about it. I don’t like to know what’s going to go down on the show. I like to watch it and be surprised. It was a huge moment in Jey’s career and I was happy that I was able to be there and watch it live. There is a huge difference to me watching wrestling, or sports in general, on TV or actually being at an event. Going to Wrigley Field is Church. I can sit on the couch and watch a Cubs game. It’s not the same as being there. The atmosphere, the sights, the sounds, the smells. It’s the same thing for wrestling. That crowd in Ontario, California, sold out, hanging from the rafters. Great energy. Universally, I don’t think I’ve ever seen so unified in wanting one person to win a championship like that. It was a special moment.“