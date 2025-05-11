wrestling / News
CM Punk Says John Cena Is Still Undisputed WWE Champion ‘For Now’
May 11, 2025 | Posted by
CM Punk may have his sights set on John Cena according to a post to his social media. Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at last night’s WWE Backlash. Following the show, Punk posted to his Instagram stories to share a clip of commentary saying that Cena “is still the champ.
Punk captioned the video, “For Now.”
Punk is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.
CM Punk via Instagram stories 👀 pic.twitter.com/OOOswZrOeB
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Note on Bottle Thrown at John Cena During Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
- R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage
- Bully Ray Blames The Rock for the John Cena Heel Turn Not Living Up To Expectations
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series