CM Punk Says John Cena Is Still Undisputed WWE Champion ‘For Now’

May 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk may have his sights set on John Cena according to a post to his social media. Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at last night’s WWE Backlash. Following the show, Punk posted to his Instagram stories to share a clip of commentary saying that Cena “is still the champ.

Punk captioned the video, “For Now.”

Punk is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

