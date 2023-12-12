CM Punk Officially Joins Raw Roster, Entering Royal Rumble

CM Punk is officially part of the Raw roster, signing with the brand on this week’s show. Monday’s show saw Punk announce that he has decided to sign with Raw.

Punk’s decision led to Seth Rollins coming out to the ring and they went back and forth on the mic, with Rollins accusing Punk of abandoning WWE in 2014 and slandering the company during the time away. Rollins said he hates Punk but is glad he’s on Raw, as he will be able to shut the door on Punk’s legacy when Punk screws up again.

Punk then said that this was the one time Rollins could disrespect him without consequences and then announced that he will be in the 2023 Royal Rumble.