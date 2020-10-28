wrestling / News

CM Punk Jokes About Doing Opening Match At Wrestlemania 37

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE, Raw

A fan recently asked CM Punk if he would come back to WWE to face Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania 37 next year. Punk being Punk, decided to make a harmless joke about the length of the event.

He wrote: “I’d do opening match. That show is 67 hours long.

While a match between the two is probably unlikely, Reigns did make his feelings about Punk known earlier this month, noting he didn’t like him.

