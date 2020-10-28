CM Punk Jokes About Doing Opening Match At Wrestlemania 37

A fan recently asked CM Punk if he would come back to WWE to face Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania 37 next year. Punk being Punk, decided to make a harmless joke about the length of the event.

He wrote: “I’d do opening match. That show is 67 hours long.”

While a match between the two is probably unlikely, Reigns did make his feelings about Punk known earlier this month, noting he didn’t like him.