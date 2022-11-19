CM Punk Jokes About AEW Locker Room Altercation During CFFC Commentary

CM Punk had a little fun at his own expense while during commentary for CFFC, cracking a joke about his AEW All Out backstage fight. Punk was doing commentary for the MMA company’s show on Friday when his co-host made a joke about Punk being injured and joked that the promotion would do “Fury Pro Wrestling” next year.

Punk responded to the injury crack by saying, “Everything hurts, I’m nursing everything” and quipped to the second part by saying, “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room.”

Commentator John Morgan then replied, “That dude will mess up the whole organization. I like working here. Don’t let him do any press conferences.”

Punk is of course reportedly on the outs with AEW due to his comments during the AEW All Out media scrum and backstage altercation with The Elite that followed. There’s no official word on his status, as he’s also out of action with a torn bicep.