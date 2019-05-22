CM Punk Jokes About Double Or Nothing Appearance Rumors

– CM Punk is having a bit of fun with fans who believe he may make his AEW debut at Double or Nothing this weekend. Punk indirectly referenced speculation that he may make his on-screen wrestling return at Saturday’s show when he replied to a tweet from a fan who had screenshotted an older tweet from him and said needed to “chill,” replying “OMG AEW CONFIRMED.”

You can see the post below, as well as further comments where he questioned who Luchasaurus is and then denied that he’s ever appeared under a hood — something he reportedly did late last month. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan reportedly had Punk as his first choice for AEW, even before Chris Jericho or the Young Bucks.

OMG AEW CONFIRMED — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) May 22, 2019