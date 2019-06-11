wrestling / News

CM Punk Jokes Over Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He Was Offered $5 Million By WWE

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
CM Punk

– Earlier this week, former UFC fighter and current Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen claimed that WWE wanted him to skip his UFC 148 fight against Anderson Silva and show up in WWE. Sonnen then claimed that WWE offered him $5 million to beat Silva at UFC 148 and show up to Raw with the UFC Middleweight Title.

Sonnen lost to Silva by TKO at UFC 148.

This isn’t the first time Sonnen has brought up WWE’s offer. In 2014, he mentioned the deal, saying that he didn’t reveal the offer to anyone, including Dana White, who he believes would have matched the deal.

After ESPN’s Greg Rosenstein sent out the tweet, CM Punk jumped in on the fun.

There is no confirmation of WWE offering Sonnen the deal outside of Chael himself, who has been known to stretch the truth.

