– Earlier this week, former UFC fighter and current Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen claimed that WWE wanted him to skip his UFC 148 fight against Anderson Silva and show up in WWE. Sonnen then claimed that WWE offered him $5 million to beat Silva at UFC 148 and show up to Raw with the UFC Middleweight Title.

Sonnen lost to Silva by TKO at UFC 148.

Chael Sonnen says before his second fight with Anderson Silva, someone from WWE called him with an offer and said to not weigh in and not fight. Later, a second offer was show, beat Anderson and be on RAW that week with the belt. $5 million.#HelwaniShow @arielhelwani — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) June 10, 2019

This isn’t the first time Sonnen has brought up WWE’s offer. In 2014, he mentioned the deal, saying that he didn’t reveal the offer to anyone, including Dana White, who he believes would have matched the deal.

After ESPN’s Greg Rosenstein sent out the tweet, CM Punk jumped in on the fun.

It was me. It was me all along. Lol — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 10, 2019

There is no confirmation of WWE offering Sonnen the deal outside of Chael himself, who has been known to stretch the truth.