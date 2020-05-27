wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Jokes About Return to Backstage Next Week, Stock Up
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
– CM Punk took a page out of WWE Backlash’s playbook when hyping his return to Backstage next week. Punk shared the announcement that he will be back on the show for next week’s episode by saying it will be “THE GREATEST EPISODE OF BACKSTAGE EVER,” an apparent reference to the nickname for the Randy Orton vs. Edge match at the PPV:
This will be….
THE GREATEST EPISODE OF BACKSTAGE EVER.
::bows:: https://t.co/9ngftuqBOn
— player/coach (@CMPunk) May 27, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.87 on Wednesday, up $0.89 (1.98%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.21% on the day.
