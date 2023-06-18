wrestling / News
KENTA Says Match With CM Punk Is Never Going to Happen After AEW Collision
Following tonight’s debut episode of AEW Collision, KENTA took to Twitter to say that a match between him and CM Punk is “never going to happen.”
KENTA wrote: “Kenta vs Punk is never going to happen.”
This follows KENTA talking about a potential match with Punk several times recently, noting that he’d do it if he got a big enough bag (money) for the match. KENTA is, of course, the originator of the GTS.
CM Punk returned to AEW on Collision with his own bag, which he claims held the AEW Title that he won back at AEW All Out 2022 and relinquished after his injury and all the backstage drama that ensued after the show.
Earlier reports noted that CM Punk vs. KENTA was being planned for AEW Forbidden Door, but that Punk supposedly came across as not being thrilled to work with KENTA in his recent ESPN interview, though KENTA was not mentioned in the final published version of the interview.
