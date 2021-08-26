CM Punk Knew He Was Returning To Wrestling While Filming Heels

In an interview with Variety, CM Punk spoke about working on the show Heels and said that he knew during production that he would be returning to wrestling. He came back after seven years last Friday on AEW Rampage and will face Darby Allin on September 5 at AEW All Out. Here are highlights:

On originally reading for the show several years ago: “This shows you how show business works, right? Everyone was like, ‘Man, you’re so great. Waldron’s excited, the execs are excited. You did so good. But unfortunately, we’re canning the entire project.’ ‘Heels’ went on the shelf for years and years.”

On creating his character Ricky Rabies: “The character was fully formed from a visual standpoint, but the showrunner, Mike O’Malley, and Waldron said, ‘This is your world. We’re assuming you probably know or have known who this guy is.’ And they were right,” Punk said. “I’ve shared a locker room with a guy like Ricky Rabies — a perennial independent wrestling journeyman, maybe had a cup of coffee in the big leagues, who has a strong following. People will buy a ticket to go see Ricky Rabies. I got to kind of cherry pick and choose different attributes and personality traits from wrestlers that I have known over the years.”

On if he knew he was returning to wrestling during filming: “It wasn’t 100%, but I knew that’s what I was doing, if that makes sense. It was just fortuitous, I guess. Here I am in a wrestling ring for this acting gig and I know, in the back of my head, I’m getting back into the ring in a few months anyway, so I figured it was two birds one stone. I got a little out of camp training.”