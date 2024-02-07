CM Punk & Larry the Dog Action Figure Set Announced

CM Punk is getting a new action figure, and his dog Larry is along for the ride. Zombie Sailor’s Toys released a new video announcing that they’ve created a new action figure with Punk that will feature a bonus figure of Larry. You can see the ad hyping announcing the figure below.

Fightful Select reports that the ad was filmed before the Royal Rumble and that Nick Mondo helped shoot the promo.

The figure is available for pre-order here with a late summer/early fall window targeted.