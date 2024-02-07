wrestling / News
CM Punk & Larry the Dog Action Figure Set Announced
February 7, 2024 | Posted by
CM Punk is getting a new action figure, and his dog Larry is along for the ride. Zombie Sailor’s Toys released a new video announcing that they’ve created a new action figure with Punk that will feature a bonus figure of Larry. You can see the ad hyping announcing the figure below.
Fightful Select reports that the ad was filmed before the Royal Rumble and that Nick Mondo helped shoot the promo.
The figure is available for pre-order here with a late summer/early fall window targeted.
the biggest SHOCK DROP in Wrestling figure history!
CM PUNK x HEELS AND FACES!!!
PRE-ORDER RIGHT NOW!!!
This is INSANE @CMPunk#CMPUNK #heelsandfaces pic.twitter.com/EMhCIYaCZi
— Zombie Sailor (@TheZombieSailor) February 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes from Last Night’s WWE NXT: How WWE Is Handling Anti-Rock Chants, More
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’
- Maven Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Smackdown! Shut Your Mouth Game
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised John Laurinaitis Claimed to be a Victim in Vince McMahon Lawsuit