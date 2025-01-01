CM Punk, Liv Morgan Reveal Their Goals for 2025

– WWE released a new video featuring WWE Superstars such as Liv Morgan, CM Punk, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, The New Day, and more sharing their biggest goals for 2025. You can view that clip below.

CM Punk stated on 2025, “Win the Royal Rumble. Beat everybody. Win all the titles. Continue to make New Day dress in the janitor’s closet, and shave Dominik Mysterio’s mustache.”

Liv Morgan stated, “You wanted to know my goals for 2025? Okay, one is to continue being the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. Two is to become triple champ with Raquel Rodriguez, and we’ll become new Women’s Tag Team Champions. And three is to continue flourishing in my perfect relationship with Daddy Dom. I’m a goal getter!” Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio said on his goals for the new year, “To not be so misunderstood and hated because I’m just a chill guy.”