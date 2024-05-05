CM Punk Got Locked Inside WWE Headquarters After Backlash Preshow

In a post on his Instagram Story (via Fightful), CM Punk revealed that after his appearance on the Backlash France kickoff show, he got locked inside of WWE headquarters.

He said: “Okay this is what is legitimately happening. I got done doing the pre-show and I got locked inside a bathroom while I was changing out of my suit. Nice suit, by the way. DanielGeorge.com. He’s in Chicago. By the time I got out of the bathroom, everybody’s gone. So I’m literally in…God, I don’t even know what you would call this anymore. Titan Towers? Titan Towers 2? Headquarters? But I’m here and I figured since I was here, I might try to pull some Phantom of the Opera shit and see how long it takes somebody to notice that I am in fact here. I don’t know what the employee work schedule is. I don’t know who works at what time. There are a lot of doors you need a keycard for and I don’t have a keycard. […] I am in the gym now. So I figured since I got stuck here and I missed my flight, I’m gonna work out and then I’m going to wander around and see what sort of trouble I can cause. Hopefully nobody who works here is watching this on social media, that would be a big mistake on my part.”