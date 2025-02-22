wrestling / News
CM Punk, Logan Paul, More Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw
– WWE announced multiple new segments and a new matchup for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Several Elimination Chamber participants, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will appear live on WWE Raw ahead of next weekend’s Elimination Chamber. Rhea Ripley will confront Iyo Sky, and The LWO will face The New Day. Here’s the full announcement:
Raw’s Elimination Chamber participants to appear en route to the career-altering battle
Days before they compete inside the Elimination Chamber, CM Punk, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Logan Paul will be live on Raw, Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.
Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY
Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley returns to Raw with a message for IYO SKY a week before their highly anticipated title match.
Don’t miss the address Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.
Gunther set to speak out on The Road to WrestleMania
After mocking “Main Event” Jey Uso last week on Raw and suggesting that his WrestleMania challenger is out of his league, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther engaged in a heated exchange with the Royal Rumble winner.
What will happen when The Ring General once again takes the mic? Find out Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.
Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde take on The New Day
Last Monday, The LWO sent The New Day heading for the hills after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods incited a brawl over the attack on Rey Mysterio. Now, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde are out to prove that “New… Day sucks!”
Don’t miss all the action on Raw, Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.
Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* The New Day vs. The LWO
* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne
* Rhea Ripley has a message for Iyo Sky
* Raw’s Elimination Chamber participants (CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins) to appear live on WWE Raw en route to the career-altering battle
* Gunther set to speak out on The Road to WrestleMania