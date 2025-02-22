– WWE announced multiple new segments and a new matchup for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Several Elimination Chamber participants, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will appear live on WWE Raw ahead of next weekend’s Elimination Chamber. Rhea Ripley will confront Iyo Sky, and The LWO will face The New Day. Here’s the full announcement:

Raw’s Elimination Chamber participants to appear en route to the career-altering battle

Days before they compete inside the Elimination Chamber, CM Punk, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Logan Paul will be live on Raw, Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley returns to Raw with a message for IYO SKY a week before their highly anticipated title match.

Don’t miss the address Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Gunther set to speak out on The Road to WrestleMania

After mocking “Main Event” Jey Uso last week on Raw and suggesting that his WrestleMania challenger is out of his league, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther engaged in a heated exchange with the Royal Rumble winner.

What will happen when The Ring General once again takes the mic? Find out Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde take on The New Day

Last Monday, The LWO sent The New Day heading for the hills after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods incited a brawl over the attack on Rey Mysterio. Now, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde are out to prove that “New… Day sucks!”

Don’t miss all the action on Raw, Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.