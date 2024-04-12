CM Punk Would Love To See AJ Lee Return to WWE

CM Punk doesn’t think AJ Lee will ever return to WWE, but he’d love to see it. Lee has been away from WWE since 2015 and retired from the ring, though she has worked as an executive producer and commentator for WOW – Women Of Wrestling since. Punk was asked on The MMA Hour if he thinks his wife would ever return, and he answered skeptically.

“Probably not,” Punk said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think there is [an open door for Lee’s return to WWE]. Selfishly, I would love it, I’m her biggest fan. I love everything she does.”

Lee has consistently said she’s unlikely to return to the ring due to the neck injury she suffered at the end of her time in WWE>