CM Punk Makes Joke About Rusev-Bobby Lashley Match At TLC
Last night’s WWE TLC event featured a tables match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won after interference from Lana. CM Punk, who has criticized the storyline in the past, made jokes about it on Twitter.
WWE on FOX posted that Punk was likely watching the match, but he said he was watching hockey instead. When they noted there was a table there, he said that, “in both cases, Minnesota is the big loser!” The Chicago Blackhawks were playing the Minnesota Wild in the game, plus TLC happened in Minneapolis at the Target center.
We’re sure @CMPunk is watching this one closely. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/y8rdIzo1f5
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2019
— CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 16, 2019
There's a table there.
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2019
In both cases, Minnesota is the big loser! pic.twitter.com/OtbfbCnWST
— CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 16, 2019
