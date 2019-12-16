CM Punk Makes Joke About Rusev-Bobby Lashley Match At TLC

Last night’s WWE TLC event featured a tables match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won after interference from Lana. CM Punk, who has criticized the storyline in the past, made jokes about it on Twitter.

WWE on FOX posted that Punk was likely watching the match, but he said he was watching hockey instead. When they noted there was a table there, he said that, “in both cases, Minnesota is the big loser!” The Chicago Blackhawks were playing the Minnesota Wild in the game, plus TLC happened in Minneapolis at the Target center.

There's a table there. — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2019