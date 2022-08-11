CM Punk Makes Return On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

CM Punk is back, with the AEW World Champion making his return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The main event of tonight’s show saw Jon Moxley defeat Chris Jericho to retain his Interim AEW World Championship. Following the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked and was laying out Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club when Punk made his return and helped run off the heel group. Punk then turned to have a staredown with Moxley, who he will face in order to unify the AEW World Championship.

There’s no official word on when this match may take place, but it would seemingly be targeted for All Out on September 3rd.

Punk has been out of action since he suffered a broken foot in a match back in June.