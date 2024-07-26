CM Punk Recalls Match With Darby Allin, Says It’s His Favorite AEW Memory

CM Punk recently looked back at his match with Darby Allin, noting that it’s his favorite moment from his time in AEW. Punk faced Allin at AEW All Out 2021 in his official return match, and he recently named it as his favorite moment in the company during an interview with Denise Salcedo from San Diego Comic-Con.

“I like to think that that was a special moment for Darby,” Punk said (per Wrestling Inc). “Being a straight edged kid, being the one that kind of lured CM Punk back into the ring, and getting my first match back after six or seven years or whatever it was, that’ll always be my number one with a bullet because I think Darby’s a talented kid.”

He continued, “I was happy to share the ring with him. I think we told a nice little story.”

Punk is of course now in WWE after his falling out with AEW and will face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.