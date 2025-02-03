CM Punk Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced additional matches for tonight’s episode.

Previously announced appearances include 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, along with the start of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Confirmed for tonight’s Raw:

* Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky in Chamber Qualifying Match

* Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk in Chamber Qualifying Match