CM Punk Says A Match With Steve Austin Is Up To Steve

In an interview with the The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about a possible match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 41, which he said is up to Stone Cold. Austin has teased an appearance at the event, which takes place in Las Vegas, in the past.

Punk said: “That would be up to Steve. It’s not up to me. I think he had a pretty good return. Came back, main evented WrestleMania. At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the Nevada desert. If he wants to dig them up, I’m your huckleberry. It should’ve happened ten-plus years ago, but if he wants to go to sleep, he can call me.”