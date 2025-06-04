CM Punk Explains The Meaning Behind His Pepsi Tattoo

During the latest episode of WWE Tattooed (via Fightful), CM Punk explained the meaning of some of his tattoos, including the Pepsi logo that is on his shoulder. He noted that it relates to his straight edge lifestyle.

He said: “I guess I’d be remiss to not mention the Pepsi tattoo. I think maybe that one probably historically over time has gotten the most attention. The story with the Pepsi tattoo is there is a band called Minor Threat that started in the early 80s in Washington, D.C. that’s widely known to have started the straight edge subculture, and the guitarist Brian Baker was asked in an interview I read while I was in detention, do you have a Coca-Cola tattoo? Why do you have a Coca-Cola tattoo, and his response is, I like Coca-Cola. I was like, that’s just punk rock right there. I don’t like Coke. I like Pepsi. I’m a Midwest kid at heart, so I got a Pepsi tattoo. That tattoo represents me being straight edge, and that’s really kind of it. I know it seems silly to put a corporate logo on yourself, but it really has a deeper meaning, and it means so much more to me than just soft drink.“