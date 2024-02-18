wrestling / News
CM Punk Meets Oban Elliott Following Win at UFC 298
February 18, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Superstars CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford were in attendance at last night’s UFC 298 event. The show was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, which is the same venue as tomorrow’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. UFC released a video of fighter Oban Elliott getting to meet his idol, CM Punk, backstage after picking up a win at last night’s show over Val Woodburn. You can view that clip below.
How good is this?! 👏
🏴 Oban Elliott meeting one of his idols @CMPunk post-fight at #UFC298! pic.twitter.com/wVrsKIbJ1W
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’