CM Punk Meets Oban Elliott Following Win at UFC 298

– As noted, WWE Superstars CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford were in attendance at last night’s UFC 298 event. The show was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, which is the same venue as tomorrow’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. UFC released a video of fighter Oban Elliott getting to meet his idol, CM Punk, backstage after picking up a win at last night’s show over Val Woodburn. You can view that clip below.

How good is this?! 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Oban Elliott meeting one of his idols @CMPunk post-fight at #UFC298! pic.twitter.com/wVrsKIbJ1W — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 18, 2024