Various News: CM Punk Merchandise On Sale At WWE Raw, Zac Efron Getting Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

– A new report has a few notes from before tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that much of the top of the MVP Arena beyond those seats across from the hard camera side were tarped off. It was also noted that CM Punk merchandise was for sale at the show and that there were “massive” chants for Punk before the taping began.

– Zac Efron, who stars in the about-to-be-released The Iron Claw, is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Variety reported the news on Monday that Efron will receive his star on December 11th, as you can see below.

The Iron Claw, which details the lives of the Von Erich family, releases on December 22nd.