– During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke about WWE writer and Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. Fox asked Punk about the unsung heroes of WWE, and CM Punk cited Michael Hayes as one of them, noting that Hayes is currently off the road as he’s recovering from a recent knee surgery, and the impact of Hayes’ absence is being felt. Punk stated the following on Hayes (via Fightful):

“I feel like there’s so many people (that contribute to making the show go smoothly at WWE) … There’s so many chefs in the kitchen, in a good way, that if you took one person out — I mean, and it kind of happens on a weekly basis. Michael Hayes just went down, got a knee surgery so, Freebird’s gone for a while and I really do feel the impact of him not being around. Now, you can text him. But, he’s at home and him not being there, his presence is missed.”

CM Punk picked up a huge win last Monday on WWE Raw, winning the gauntlet and earning a title shot against reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.