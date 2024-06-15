CM Punk Says He Will Miss RAW To Meet Doctor, Will Appear on Next Week’s Smackdown

During the post show press conference for WWE Clash at the Castle (via Fightful), CM Punk gave an update in the triceps injury that has kept him out of action since the Royal Rumble in January. He noted that he will miss Monday’s episode of RAW to meet with his doctors, possibly to get cleared. He will then appear on next week’s Smackdown in Chicago.

He said: “I’ve been cleared, only for referee duty. I had a little bit of a hiccup out there. We’ll go back to the lab and reassess. I can tell you that my arm feels amazing. I got permission to skip Raw in Corpus Christi to go home to Chicago to see my doctors with the idea that I’m going to be cleared. I think SmackDown is in Chicago next week. I’m a Raw guy, but I’m going to skip Raw, get cleared, and show up to SmackDown and let everybody know the good news. Hopefully.“