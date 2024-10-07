CM Punk Reveals How Much He Spent on Ice Cream Bars For AEW Debut

In an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about how much money he spent on ice cream bars for his AEW debut back in 2021. Punk returned to pro wrestling in Chicago and told the crowd they would all get ice cream bars to celebrate.

He said: “What helped all of that is, anytime they’re in Chicago (there are rumors). That is precisely why I spent $40,000 on ice cream bars when I came back in 2021. That was a legit thank you. Thank you for seven years of chanting my name. I do have a little bit of sympathy and empathy for the people in the ring when that was going on, and I do think a lot of the sourness and hard feelings some people have for me is because of that. They’re busting their ass and [the crowd] is chanting for me. That’s one of those where, I wouldn’t be anywhere, and I wouldn’t be back here, if it wasn’t for great many circumstances. One of them is the fans, especially in Chicago, but worldwide.“