CM Punk & More Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a CM Punk appearance and more for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced an updated card on AEW Rampage for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT. You can see the lineup below:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Adam Cole & MJF

* Andrade’s Mask Ladder Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

* El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

* We’ll hear from CM Punk

* Samoa Joe vs. Gravity

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Kiera Hogan