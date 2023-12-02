wrestling / News
CM Punk & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
December 1, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced CM Punk and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:
* WWE United States Title Tournament Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross
* WWE United States Title Tournament Match: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* CM Punk returns
