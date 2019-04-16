wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk Tests the Science of Mortal Kombat, Stephanie McMahon Tweets on Travel, nWo Featured in Vintage Thunder Clip

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk Ultimate Beastmaster

– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk appears in a new Science of Mortal Kombat video released showcasing if it’s actually possible to uppercut someone off the ground into the air. Punk tests out the idea in the video, which you can see below.

– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon tweeting on flying 40,000 miles for WrestleMania season. You can check out her tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released a Network clip featuring dissent within the nWo from an April 16, 1998 edition of Nitro. You can check out the vintage WCW Thunder clip in the player below.

