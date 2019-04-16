wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Tests the Science of Mortal Kombat, Stephanie McMahon Tweets on Travel, nWo Featured in Vintage Thunder Clip
– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk appears in a new Science of Mortal Kombat video released showcasing if it’s actually possible to uppercut someone off the ground into the air. Punk tests out the idea in the video, which you can see below.
– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon tweeting on flying 40,000 miles for WrestleMania season. You can check out her tweet on the subject below.
CT ✈️ Tampa ✈️ Austin ✈️Abu Dhabi ✈️ Seattle ✈️ Pittsburgh ✈️ CA ✈️ NJ ✈️ Montreal#WrestleMania season is always (the best kind of) busy for me, this year traveling almost 40K miles! Catching this sunrise from the plane was the perfect finish to a great month! #TravelTuesday pic.twitter.com/uZDMSKlBWM
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2019
– WWE released a Network clip featuring dissent within the nWo from an April 16, 1998 edition of Nitro. You can check out the vintage WCW Thunder clip in the player below.
