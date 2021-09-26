CM Punk Names His Top 3 Dream Matches in AEW

CM Punk has several matches he’d love to have in AEW, and he named his top three in a Q&A. Punk did an “Ask Punk” Twitter Q&A on Friday before his match with Powerhouse Hobbs on Rampage and, when asked to name his top three matches that could potentially happen, listed the following:

1. Punk vs. Bryan Danielson

2. Punk vs. Kenny Omega

3. Punk & Danielson vs. Lucha Bros (Mask/Titles vs. Hair/Beard)