CM Punk Names His Top 3 Dream Matches in AEW
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
CM Punk has several matches he’d love to have in AEW, and he named his top three in a Q&A. Punk did an “Ask Punk” Twitter Q&A on Friday before his match with Powerhouse Hobbs on Rampage and, when asked to name his top three matches that could potentially happen, listed the following:
1. Punk vs. Bryan Danielson
2. Punk vs. Kenny Omega
3. Punk & Danielson vs. Lucha Bros (Mask/Titles vs. Hair/Beard)
Bryan, omega, me/bryan vs lucha bros mask/titles vs hair/beard Mexico City.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 24, 2021
