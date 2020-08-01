CM Punk Names His Mr. SummerSlam, Mr. Survivor Series & Mr. In Your House Picks

CM Punk has thoughts on who the most iconic performer in SummerSlam history are, as well as for Survivor Series and even WWE In Your House. The WWE On FOX Twitter account posted on Friday asking fans who their choice for “Mr. SummerSlam” is, echoing the nickname of Shawn Michaels who is often referred to as Mr. WrestleMania. Punk sounded off on the question, retweeting it and naming Bret Hart with himself as a runner-up.

The response led to the WWE alum being asked about who his thoughts are for Mr. Survivor Series & Mr. In Your House. For the former he suggested the Gobbedly Gooker, and the latter was Sean Waltman as 1-2-3 Kid tied with Jinsei Shinzaki who was Hakushi in his WWE run.

The whole thing led to actor Christian Navarro (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and HBO’s Vinyl) tweeting Punk and praising his work, saying that Punk is his Mr. WrestleMania and noting that he was in the front row for Punk’s WrestleMania 29 match: