CM Punk Said He Was Nervous Before His WWE Return to Cleveland

In an interview with The Jackie Redmond Show (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about his return to Cleveland for WWE RAW and said that he was definitely nervous before he came out. As he noted before, that venue was where he left WWE in 2014.

He said: “100% of CM Punk was nervous. Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal. I didn’t know how things would go. It’s not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you’re like, ‘Is anyone going to remember me?’ I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career. My first UFC fight was in that building. It was also hugely cathartic because I’m very much a guy who, if you ask me if I’m ready, I’m going to tell you ‘no’ because part of the juice is being in front of a live crowd. I’m the old guy on the ice now. I can stretch and warm up and I’m not going to be ready until I’m on the ice, the whistle blows, and the puck drops. Now, I’m ready. I need to be in front of the crowd and I need to see the red light on the camera and it’s like, ‘Okay, now, it’s go time.’“