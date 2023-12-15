wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Poses With Nikkita Lyons, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Go Sightseeing, New Bobbleheads For Sale

December 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Raw Image Credit; WWE

– Nikkita Lyons shared photos to Twitter of herself and CM Punk.

She wrote: “I’VE BEEN PUNK’D‼️ Thank you for your time and knowledge @CMPunk.

– Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio went sightseeing in Perth, the location of Elimination Chamber this February.

– WWE Shop is selling FOCO The Rock & Mankind The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Bobblehead sets.

