– While WWE initially advertised CM Punk for upcoming Monday Night Raw shows in the UK on March 24 and March 31, that appears to no longer be the case (h/t Fightful). The official WWE website is no longer listing Punk for the upcoming WWE Raw in Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro on March 24.

Additionally, he’s no longer listed for the WWE Raw show on Monday, March 31 at The O2 Arena either. John Cena is scheduled to work both events. Punk is still scheduled to work the following Road to WrestleMania live events in the UK and Europe later this month:

* Saturday, March 22, SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland

* Sunday, March 23, Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England

* Saturday, March 29, Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria

* Sunday, March 30, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands

CM Punk is currently scheduled for action on next week’s WWE Raw. He will face bitter rival Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match on Monday, March 10 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will stream live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.