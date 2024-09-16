CM Punk Tells Fans Not To Bother Wrestlers for Autographs at Airports

In a post to his Instagram Stories (via PWInsider), CM Punk once again reminded wrestling fans not to bother wrestlers for autographs when they spot them at an airport.

He wrote: “Hey guys, Love y’all, but friendly reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse.)“