CM Punk Reportedly Not Expected For Tonight’s WWE Raw
December 4, 2023 | Posted by
A new report notes that CM Punk is not expected to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider noted in a report on Monday that Punk is not expected for Monday’s episode in Albany, New York after making an appearance on last week’s show for an episode-closing promo about his return to WWE.
Punk’s next appearance is currently on Friday, as he was announced for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. No word as of yet on what he will be doing on the episode, which will be his first appearance on the brand since January 2014.
You can see the announced lineup for tonight’s show here.
