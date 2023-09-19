– According to a report by Haus of Wrestling, CM Punk is not looking to pursue any type of litigation against All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Tony Khan following his recent termination from AEW earlier this month. It was also noted that Punk said to be relieved now that he’s finally done with all of the “day-to-day drama” that was constantly following him at AEW.

It’s unknown if AEW or Khan are attempting any legal action on their end against Punk. The report also notes that things appear quiet between both sides at the moment.

As previously reported, CM Punk recently returned to MMA broadcast commentary last week, calling the action at CFFC 125. During the broadcast, when the idea of a post-fight show was brought up, Punk said he’ll have “some time on my hands for the next two months,” which has made fans speculate online if Punk will be free from any possible AEW obligations around that time and if he’s planning a WWE return.

It’s still unknown if Punk had any type of non-compete clause or period in his contract that can still be enforced as the result of his firing, “with cause.” Khan announced Punk’s termination from AEW ahead of the AEW Collision show in Chicago on September 2, stemming from a physical altercation that took place backstage at AEW All In London on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium. The event saw Punk make his final appearance for the company, beating Samoa Joe during the pay-per-view event.