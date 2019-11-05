wrestling / News
CM Punk Not Scheduled For WWE Backstage
November 5, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports CM Punk will not be part of the premiere episode of WWE Backstage tonight. The report states there has been no deal between Punk and Fox and he is not currently in Los Angeles. Punk himself confirmed he had not heard from Fox following his tryout.
Fightful Select reported on Oct. 22 “Punk’s tryout went well and he impressed the Backstage team, but it was left in the hands of higher ups at Fox that seemed like they’d “moved on” as recently as this week.”
Bray Wyatt, John Cena, and Rob Gronkowski are all set to be part of the premiere episode of WWE Backstage tonight at 11 p.m. ET.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW’s Thunderdome Match, Communication Issues Leading to Problems in the Match
- Cody on What Grade He Would Give AEW Dynamite So Far, If AEW Prioritizes Spotfest Wrestling Over Story, Bischoff’s Wrestling Buffet Concept
- Kelly Kelly On Being Put in ECW at 19, Dealing With the Hostile Crowd, How Her Family Reacted To Her Exhibitionist Gimmick
- Randy Orton Reportedly Pitched Revival Faction Directly To Vince McMahon