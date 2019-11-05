CM Punk Not Scheduled For WWE Backstage

– PWInsider reports CM Punk will not be part of the premiere episode of WWE Backstage tonight. The report states there has been no deal between Punk and Fox and he is not currently in Los Angeles. Punk himself confirmed he had not heard from Fox following his tryout.

Fightful Select reported on Oct. 22 “Punk’s tryout went well and he impressed the Backstage team, but it was left in the hands of higher ups at Fox that seemed like they’d “moved on” as recently as this week.”

Bray Wyatt, John Cena, and Rob Gronkowski are all set to be part of the premiere episode of WWE Backstage tonight at 11 p.m. ET.