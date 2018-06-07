CM Punk Not Sure He’ll Sue Chris Amann To Recover Legal Funds

After his legal win over Dr. Chris Amann, CM Punk spoke with MMA Fighting (via Wrestling Inc) about whether or not he will sue Amann to try and recover lost legal fees. Here are highlights:

On the verdict: “When you’re waiting for a judge to utter words that could literally decide the course of the rest of your life – and I didn’t contemplate about what happens if I lose, because losing wasn’t an option not for any other reason than that I told the truth – but the legal system can be confusing. Having sat there for days and days, and listen to the way they try to bend things to fit certain laws that are just confusing… I’m out of my element and I’m sitting there just scared out of my mind.”

On if he’d sue to recover legal fees: “I don’t think it’s my style. I don’t know know what I’m going to do. This whole experience has taught me a lot… I’m on the fence. Money is just paper, but that was my life’s work. I do think it was intentionally done to bleed me of money. It’s over, and there’s a big part of me like, it’s over. Just leave me alone. I don’t want anything to do with you. That’s how negative that situation is, and I don’t want anything to do with it. I just want to be over here and be happy [motions to his right], so I’ll probably just stay over here and be happy.”

On if “they” moved the trial to this week to affect his UFC fight: “If you know them and if you worked there, it makes a lot of sense. But I don’t know.”