CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut a promo on Cody Rhodes announcing that he would no longer coach him, but he raised eyebrows when he used carjacking to compare the two. Arn said that Cody would let the carjacking happen, while he would pull out his Glock and kill the would-be thief with it. CM Punk, Nyla Rose, Bully Ray and others from the wrestling world reacted to the promo on Twitter.

Arn himself noted that he was “never a damn victim.”

Punk wrote: “Can’t stop thinking about Arn and his glock.”

Rose posted a clip of Big Shaq’s “Man’s Not Hot”, in which he makes gun noises.

Bully Ray added: “This Arn Anderson kid has a hell of a future…”

You can see similar responses below.

Can’t stop thinking about Arn and his glock. #AEWDynamite — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 30, 2021

This Arn Anderson kid has a hell of a future…#AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 30, 2021

Nobody: No one single person in the whole known universe: Arn Anderson on live television: pic.twitter.com/VaHeNPIalX — 💀Beyoncé Bloodlust🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Anderson is capitalizing on the publicity with a new shirt.