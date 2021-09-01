CM Punk Officially Retires From MMA

While many assumed it was already the case, CM Punk has officially hung up his MMA gloves. MMA Fighting has confirmed that the AEW star has officially retired from the sport following his signing with AEW and returning to pro wrestling.

Punk ends his MMA career at 0-1 with one no contest. He removed himself from the USADA testing pool this year after being in the pool ever since he signed with the UFC in 2014. He was reportedly tested six times in 2020 but wasn’t tested at all in 2021.

Punk trained with Duke Roufous after signing with the UFC and lost to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in 2016, then lost a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 which was turned into a no-contest due to Jackson testing positive for marijuana.