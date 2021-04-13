CM Punk on a Possible In-Ring Return, Discusses His Biggest Potential Opponents

– Uproxx recently interviewed former WWE Superstar CM Punk (aka Phil Brooks), who discussed his role in the new horror movie, Jakob’s Wife. During the interview, Punk was asked about a potential return to wrestling, and his thoughts on the matter. Below are some highlights.

CM Punk on how horror movies can sometimes trick you: “I think that’s the brilliance of horror movies, is that they can kind of Trojan horse you. You go into this thinking it’s a vampire movie. And then you find out very, very quickly in Jakob’s Wife that this is really a movie about a married couple, where it’s supposed to be this partnership and the female in the partnership maybe feels like she’s been in the shadow of the male for X amount of years. And it’s really about communication, like when she speaks, is he listening to her? And this newfound power that she has is a great representation of a woman in her mid-40’s, kind of rediscovering things that she maybe let go of, things that she loved that she let go of to benefit the partnership and marriage. I don’t want to give too much away, but this is not your typical vampire movie. It also is a great vampire movie because it’s got everything you want. It’s got rats, it’s got blood, it’s got fangs.”

On how much he keeps up with wrestling: “Most of the wrestling that I keep up on, or the things that I know about is strictly from social media. I haven’t watched a television show in a while. I would have to watch when I was working Backstage with Fox, to have an opinion on stuff. But since I haven’t been doing that, I haven’t been watching honestly.”

On a possible return to the ring: “I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it’s also not for me to figure out. It’s not my world anymore. I’m certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I’m going to show up somewhere and like, ‘no, this is how it’s going to be.’ The wrestling world doesn’t necessarily need CM Punk and that’s absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don’t know, it’s like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I’m like, ‘Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.’ It’s just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation.”

Punk on the biggest potential matchups for him for a hypothetical return to the ring: “From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting. There’s also the business side of things. What’s the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there’s Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who’s the biggest match for me? It’s probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it’s nothing I’m interested in. It’s just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that’s the match, that’s the big-money match? Well, it’s not my money, so it’s not for me to say.”

You can see Punk in his new film, Jakob’s Wife, which arrives in theaters, VOD, and digitally on April 16.