CM Punk Comments On AEW Showing All In Backstage Footage

CM Punk was recently asked his thoughts on AEW showing the backstage altercation footage from last year’s All In. The company showed the footage of the real altercation between Punk and Jack Perry on the April 10th episode of Dynamite as part of the storyline for the feud between the Young Bucks vs. FTR. Airing the footage of the incident, which led to Punk’s termination from AEW, was controversial for obvious reasons, and Punk was asked about the situation during his appearance on the SI Media Podcast.

Asked his reaction when he found out the footage was being aired, Punk said (per Fightful), “It’s kind of like….I have to wrestle Drew McIntyre, right? It’s this garbage person that I don’t want in my life. This is the fight game. This is the s**t talk business. It’s just like fighting in the UFC. You see these guys ripping at each other in ugly press conferences and getting personal. I don’t necessarily enjoy that energy, but the payoff is, I get to go in a ring and get to blacken eyes and chip teeth and make Drew sob and do whatever else in my head that I hope to do to him.”

He continued, “It felt really ugly, but then I was like, showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so whatever. Being a top draw in two different companies is pretty wild. Thanks, guys.”

Punk is set to face McIntyre at SummerSlam this weekend.