CM Punk Weighs In On AEW’s Upcoming Signing, Favorite Woman to Work With in Q&A
CM Punk’s Twitter Q&A had the wrestling alum talking about AEW’s teased new signing, his favorite woman to work with and more. As noted earlier, Punk began a Q&A on Thursday and immediately confirmed he is not AEW’s “Hall of Fame-worthy” signing that was teased on last night’s Dynamite.
In the Q&A, Punk talked about how he feels about having to constantly shoot down rumors that he’s returning to wrestling, noting that “Nah I get it. It ain’t all about me!” He also said that AEW should focus on who they have and asked about his favorite woman to work with, named Sherri Martel:
Nah I get it. It ain’t all about me!
— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021
Sensational Sherry!
— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021
I think they should focus on who they have.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021
